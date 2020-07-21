TikTok star Sachin Tiwari will be seen as the male lead in the movie, Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost. Sachin, who has an immense fan following on social media looks alike the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is based on the life of the 'Kai Po Che!' actor.

Vijay Shekhar Gupta shared the first poster of the movie and wrote "A boy from a small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing @officialtiwarisachin _ as 'The Outsider' in #SuicideOrMurder." Here is the poster.

Gupta said that, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide shook the entire film industry, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to chase their dreams of making it big here end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood struggle.”

Sachin Tiwari took to his Facebook and wrote as, "Hello Friends, You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much everyone for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more contents with everyone. Please like this page and stay tuned for further updates." Here are some of the videos of Sachin Tiwari.