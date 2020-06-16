HYDERABAD: The death of Sushant Singh Rajput not only shook the entire film industry but it also opened to a series of discussions. The topics of nepotism, boycott all films of Khans and Karan Johar, etc., came into picture. Many B-town celebs took to their micro-blogging site to express their grief over the death of the 'Kai Po Che!' actor. Two celebs, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar also posted their condolence messages on Twitter but Twitterati is calling them as fake tears and both of them have been placed under scrutiny by social media. A video clip of Karan Johar asking to rate three male stars, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan in a 'Rapid Fire' session on the episode of Koffee With Karan is going viral. To the question, Alia Bhatt said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?". See how Sonam Kapoor answered to a question related to Sushant Singh Rajput on Koffee With Karan show. Here is the video.

#BollywoodBlockedSushant #aliabhat #karanjohar #SonamKapoor you guys were literally bullying him. He was talented educated hardworking guy. Shame on you guys. Always ranking him last in some stupid categories. 👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/bdbvr7MImB — Ks Riya (@KsRiya2) June 16, 2020

Karan Johar once again being accused of nepotism and favouring Bollywood insiders. Karan Johar was earlier involved in controversial conversations about nepotism and favouritism. It is all known knowledge that Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar as the "flagbearer of nepotism" on 'Koffee With Karan'. The 'Queen' of Bollywood took to her social media and slammed the Bollywood film industry and called the death of Sushant as a planned murder. It is said that Sushant Singh Rajput, who belonged to a non-film background.

Actor Koena Mitra also lashed out at producer Karan Johar. Speaking to a website, Koena said that, "Karan Johar does not have the license of this industry. It is shown as if he presents or rejects something then it is the ultimate thing. But no, the industry is an ocean and we are tiny little drops in it. He is also a drop in it. No one can decide who works and who should be rejected.”

Not only Sushant Singh Rajput's fans but also a few other Bollywood celebs have shared cryptic messages and indirectly said about the 'Bollywood Mafia'.

Shekhar Kapur tweeted as, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours"

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter as, "The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight."

The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 14, 2020

Here are a few more tweets.

As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that’s why it so disturbing even if you didn’t know him at all.

It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 15, 2020

At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant..

Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No!

But u were, whn they were doing well#SushantSinghRajput — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) June 14, 2020