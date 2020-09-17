MUMBAI: New developments are propping up in the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the latest development, Republic TV has accessed Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani’s statement to CBI where he has said that the late actor feared for his life after the death of his former manager Disha Salian.

Siddharth claimed that after hearing the death of Salian, Sushant had fainted and after he regained consciousness he feared for his life and said, ‘I will be killed’. He further claimed that ‘Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced’, according to the channel, quoting sources.

The channel said that his statement has helped the CBI to find the link between Sushant and Disha Salian's death.

According to another report by the Times Now, Sushant did not respond to any messages, phone calls post 2:22 pm on the day he died. Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs-related allegations in the death case of Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drug case in which 18 people including Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.