The sudden demise of Bollywood's young and talented actor, Sushant Singh Rajput came as a big shock to not only the filmy buffs, his fans but also to everyone in the country. He committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on June 14th, 2020. In an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh spoke about his late son. He said that SSR loves to know the mysteries of the universe. He further added that he had purchased a piece of land on the moon and used to watch it with a Meade 14" LX600 telescope worth Rs. 55 lakh.

Sushant's father said that he was born after a lot of prayers and he achieved a lot at a very young age. He further added that, "SSR donated crores of money to Assam and Kerala government during the crisis times. He used to send kids to NASA and used to help the underprivileged." Singh also spoke about the wedding plans of Sushant. They thought of arranging his marriage in the next year as Sushant said he had a film in his hand.

Sushant Singh Rajput won the hearts of the people with his fabulous acting and dancing skills. Everyone sang praises for his performance in the films Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, etc. The 'Raabta' star acted in ‘Dil Bechara’, which was directed by Mukesh Chhabra before lockdown and it is a Hindi remake of hit Hollywood film ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.

The 34-year-old actor made his entry into Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che and was last seen in the flick, Chhichhore. He acted in a serial 'Pavitra Rishta' and later entered into the big screen. After Kai Po Che, he was seen in Suddh Desi Romance alongside Parineeti Chopra and later acted in numerous films.