Bollywood actress, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB and has been put up in a Byculla prison in Mumbai. Along with Rhea, the NCB has arrested several other people over drug charges in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The court denied bail to Rhea, her brother Showik and four other accused.

Rhea, as reported by Times Now, named revealed the names of Bollywood actors, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Simmone Khambatta. It is said that during the investigation Rhea told the officials that the aforementioned stars used to take drugs along with her.

According to Times Now, "Rhea specifically named the actresses, Rakul, Simone, Sara Ali Khan in a 20-page-long statement to the NCB. The report further stated that the NCB is now focussing on A, B, and C grade actors of the film industry who have been consuming narcotics substance."

The 'Jalebi' actress was arrested on charges of buying drugs for late actor, Sushant. She will be in judicial custody till September 22 and will stay in Byculla jail at least Tuesday. In her bail request, Rhea had retracted her confession and said she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions and not committed any crime whatsoever and had been falsely implicated in the case.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Spl Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the High Court."