MUMBAI: After reports emerged that actor Rhea Chakraborty and her father were summoned by the CBI, her lawyer said that they have not received any summons from the CBI in connection to the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He added that the family will appear before the investigative agency if they are called.

Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend Chakraborty of financial fraud and abetment of suicide, following this a case was filed against her in Patna which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Chakraborty, 28, has been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing into Rajput's father's allegations of crores being siphoned from his account.

On Sunday, CBI had questioned Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. They were present at his flat at that night and were questioned for about five hours following which the CBI sleuths took them to the late actor's residence at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput's residence, the official said.

The CBI team on Saturday too accompanied by Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant visited the late actor's house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead. Another CBI team on Saturday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput's body.

A third CBI team had visited the Bandra police station to meet Mumbai Police officials who were investigating Rajput's alleged suicide earlier.