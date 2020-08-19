Supreme Court said that CBI will investigate any other FIR registered in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. SC said that, "FIR registered in Patna was lawful. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order." The family of Sushant Singh Rajput is happy over the verdict given by the apex court. The Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput family versus Rhea Chakraborty case at 11 am today (August 19). This is the fourth hearing related to Sushant's death case.

Rhea Chakraborthy, the alleged girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court on August 10, complaining that the media is unfairly holding a trial and pronouncing her guilty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, she had asked the apex court to transfer FIR registered by the 'Dil Bechara' star's family to be in Mumbai, not Bihar.

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father said that "SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict."

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and the death of the 'Kai Po Che' star has led to a volley of controversies, which involved the Mumbai police, Bihar police, Enforcement Directorate as well as the CBI probing the untimely death.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's case: "I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered.Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal."

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram and shared a post after the announcement of Supreme Court's verdict. She shared a photo and captioned it as, "Justice is the truth in action Truth wins." Here is the post.