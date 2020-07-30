MUMBAI: After father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in his suicide case, Patna police went to Mumbai to interrogate Chakraborty and found that she was missing from her Mumbai residence.

According to police, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna alleging that Chakraborty had cheated his son for financial gains, which forced him to die by suicide. Following that, Chakraborty has filed a plea in the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Reacting to the plea filed by actress, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh alleged that someone in Mumbai police department is helping her.

Acting upon the complaint from Sushant's father, a four-member team of Patna Police arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case.

Sushant's suicide case is being investigated by the Mumbai police. The statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Chakraborty have been recorded in the investigation so far, Mumbai police had said.

When the Patna police went to the apartment of Chakraborty, they couldn't find her there and started searching for the actress. Yogendra Ravidas, station in-charge of Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna confirmed that Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Chakraborty.

According to reports, the actress is planning to file an anticipatory bail against the FIR filed by Sushant's father, and she intentionally didn't appear in front of the Patna police. Chakraborty has hired lawyer Satish Maneshinde to deal with the case.