The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, for about 18 hours overnight in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Showik Chakraborty went to the ED office at about 12 pm on Saturday afternoon, following which the investigation agency officials questioned him for about 18 hours. Rhea, along with her friend, Indrajit Chakraborty have been directed to appear before the central probe agency on August 10th. Sushant Singh Rajput had also started two companies along with Rhea Chakraborty and her family

Officials said that the Showik's statement has been recorded. The officials asked about his personal business, revenue, assets, and financial transactions with his sister and Sushanth Singh Rajput. He was also questioned on August 7. On the same day, ED questioned Rhea for about eight hours.

ED also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Agency also summoned the 'Dil Bechara' actor's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani to appear before it on Saturday in connection with the money laundering case that has been filed by Sushant Singh

Rajput's father with the Bihar Police.

The FIR was lodged against Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others involved in the case.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that, "If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant's case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra."