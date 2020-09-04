The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in all the possible angles. According to Zee News reports, Rhea Chakraborthy, the alleged girlfriend of the 'Dil Bechara' actor may be arrested by CBI in the case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide.

The NCB, which is probing Rhea Chakraborty among others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on Wednesday, arrested Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra who had links with Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. Earlier, Rhea said that she has never used drugs.

CBI in its investigation found that Sushant's condition worsened after he met Rhea. It is said that the entire family of Rhea took drugs after coming in touch with the 'Kai Po Che' actor. Rhea treated Sushant's depression with bud (marijuana) and intoxicated him.

Rhea managed to keep enough drugs in her house with the help of her brother Showik, so that Sushant face no problem for intoxication. Slowly, Sushant became addicted to drugs. Meanwhile, when the sisters of Sushant came to know about the actor consuming drugs, then they requested him to stay away from Rhea but without her, Sushant could not survive.

It is said that the Sushant's sisters and Rhea had a fight. Later, Rhea asked Sushant to decide either to live with her, marry her or go back to his family. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actor began to maintain less contact with his family, but his sisters who were worried about Sushant used to talk to him.

After the death of Disha Salian on June 8th, the actor was severely upset and had an argument with Rhea after which she left him. Later, he started consuming more quantities of drugs and on June 14th, he committed suicide at his Bandra residence, Mumbai.