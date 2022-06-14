Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Dil Bechara Hero Donned Multiple Hats With Much Elan

Sushant Singh Rajput, a name that needs no introduction. A young talent but left the world soon. Obviously, he has created some void in the film industry because he was one of the most talented actors in the world of cinema. He impressed the audience with his stunning acting and dancing skills. He donned multiple hats with much elan. This multi-faced personality will never be forgotten.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. This year marks his second death anniversary. On the day of June 14, 2020, Sushant asked his domestic help for a glass of cold water at around 8 am and he also told his cook to give him some coconut water, juice, and bananas for breakfast. He drank coconut water but didn't eat bananas. He went into his room and locked it. Everyone thought that he might be sleeping. But everyone got a doubt when Sushant didn't open the door for a quite long time or answer the calls made by his friend Siddharth Pithani. Finally, they opened the door and to much shock, Sushant Singh Rajput was hanging from a ceiling fan. June 14, 2020, was a very sad day for not only the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput but also for everyone.

According to the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput had a serious mental illness. Around December 2019, Sushant and Rhea Chakraborthy who describes herself as his live-in-partner consulted Mumbai-based clinical psychologist and psychotherapist Dr. Susan Walker Moffat, who diagnosed Sushant as having a bipolar disorder. Experts say that for those who have bipolar disorder, there will be a chemical imbalance in the brain, genetics, or deep disturbances in the neurotransmitters. It is hard to diagnose bipolar patients because the symptoms need not always be evident.

On his death anniversary, let us have a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's different interests other than acting.

Sushant Singh Rajput was ambidextrous which means he could use his right and left hands equally well. It is very hard to develop such a skill. According to the studies, only 10% of the population is left-handed, and just 1 percent of the population are truly able to alternate between both hands.

The Dil Bechara hero loves cricket and he was often spotted during the IPL matches. He acted in MS Dhoni's biopic as well. He could bowl with his left hand and bat with the same. He always had an interest in sports like archery, cricket, martial arts, lawn tennis, etc.

The Kedarnath hero was a Lord Shiva devotee and he believes in God.

Sushant Singh Rajput shared many poems and writings on his social media. His writings had a very deep meaning.

He also plays guitar and fond of music.

He received training at Nasa to prepare for the role of an astronaut for a Bollywood Sci-Fi film.

He was deeply interested in astrophysics. He was a national Olympiad winner in Physics. He also owned an advanced telescope called the Meade 14″ LX600.

