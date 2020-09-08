Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput was questioned by NCB on Monday. According to the reports, Rhea said that whatever she did, it was just for Sushant. NCB sources said that the 'Jalebi' actress strongly denied all the charges of consumption of drugs. Recently, NCB arrested Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty, and charged him under various sections of the anti-narcotics law.

The actress was confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty during Monday's questioning. NCB claims to have proof linking Rhea's brother and Sushant's house manager to the purchase of marijuana.

According to the NDTV reports, Deepesh Sawant collected and delivered a total of 165 grams of marijuna between March and June on orders from Rhea and her brother.

Earlier in an interview with NDTV, Rhea Chakraborty said that she had never consumed drugs but tried to stop Sushant from consuming the drugs. The actress expressed concern for the 'Dil Bechara' actor's mental and physical health.

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Priyanka Singh, the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput under offences of forgery and providing a bogus medical prescription to the 'Kai Po Che' actor.

Rhea in her statement said that, Sushant Singh Rajput died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances.

She also said that, "It is imperative that the actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription."