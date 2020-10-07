Bombay High Court granted bail to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case which is part of the larger case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was accused of being "an active member of a drugs syndicate" and financing drugs used by the 'Dil Bechara' hero. Interestingly, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, who was also arrested in the case, was however denied any reprieve in the form of bail by the Bombay High Court.

On 6th October, Special NDPS Court extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and other accused arrested by the NCB till 20 October. Earlier, the bail pleas of Rhea and Showik were rejected by the special court. They then moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail. The Bombay High Court, while granting bail to the 'Jalebi' actress, asked her to surrender her passport and furnish Rs 1 lakh as bond. She was also asked to mark her presence daily at the nearest police station for 10 days after her release. As part of the conditional bail, Rhea is also forbidden from travelling abroad without the court's permission.

In his first reaction, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal."

He added, "The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau, should come to an end. We remain committed to truth. Satyameva Jayate."