Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput lives on even after his tragic death. He is back on the silverscreen, for one last time, as the trailer of his last film Dil Bechara was released on Monday. More than the usual excitement associated with pre-release buzz, the trailer release marks a somber mood among the film lovers and the industry people alike. Adding to it is the theme of the Mukesh Chhabra’s film. The remake of Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara features Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi as two youngsters combating cancer with great poise.

As the story line goes, the on-screen couple fall for each other while coming together on the same page over music and movies. Sushant and Sanjana’s Kizie go on an adventure to Paris where they come ever closer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions on screening of films still in place, the makers of Dil Bechara opted for an OTT platform release of the film. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and in a fitting tribute to Sushant, the platform has decided to stream the film for free. Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, in what has been triggered by a bout of severe depression. Dil Bechara turns out to be the last film of the star who had memorable hits in MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and a few more.

Prior to the trailer, Sanjana shared her feelings on her Instagram stories. “Nobody told me this is what pre-trailer jitters can feel like!!! Stomach’s RUMBLING and ROARING. I can feel y’all and him are with us. #DilBechara,” her post read.

Even the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra got emotional on social media, describing how he never thought that he would have to release the film without his dear friend Sushant.

Sharing a poster from the film, he wrote, “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him.”