A new twist has been added to the Sushant Singh Rajput saga with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande making sensational claims that actress Rhea Chakraborty had harassed him so much that he even wanted to end his relationship with her. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence of Mumbai on June 14.

With a swarm of suspicions over the nature of his death and what could have caused it, the Mumbai police are currently investigating the sensational case. Deepening the mystery surrounding his death, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has recently lodged a police complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. An FIR has also been registered based on his complaint. In his police complaint, Singh has accused Rhea of extorting money from Sushant.

In a development that could make Rhea increasingly uncomfortable, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande made some startling revelations during her questioning by the Bihar police on Wednesday. During the investigation, she revealed details of the conversation she had with the late actor some time back. She claimed that around the time of release of her ‘Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi’ film in 2019, Sushant had a long chat with her.

During this conversation, Sushant opened up about his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. As reported in some sections of the media, Ankita told the investigators that Sushant had spoken to her about him lying low in his relationship. He wasn’t happy with her and wanted to end the relationship as Rhea harassed him, she claimed. Ankita visited patna twice after the death of Sushant and disclosed Sushant’s chats to his family. Proof of the chats between Ankita and Sushant has now been shared by the actress with Bihar police along with other things they talked about Rhea.

Ankita and Sushant had dated for six long years between 2010 and 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta.