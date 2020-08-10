On Sunday, Mahesh Babu celebrated his birthday by participating in the Green India challenge, planted a sapling at his home. He further nominated JR NTR, Shruti Haasan, and Tamil actor Vijay to continue the challenge. From megastar Chiranjeevi to fans, everyone wished Mahesh Babu on his birthday. Superstar has a massive fan following across the globe.

Birthday wishes to the 'Athidi' hero flooded on twitter which has crossed 60.2 million tweets in just 18 hours. The hashtag #HBDmaheshbabu created a new world record. Thanks to Mahesh fans for creating this unique record.

Mahesh Babu requested the fans to avoid any social gathering on his birthday as the number of coronavirus cases are rising in the two states. They went with superstar's decision but wished to make hashtag constantly trend on August 9th as a birthday surprise to him.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has signed his next film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' with Director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam' fame. They released a motion poster from 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' on Mahesh's birthday and it got an exceptional response from all the quarters. The motion poster gives us a glimpse of what Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all about. Well, that is money. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing as the female lead in the film.