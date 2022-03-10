Suriya's ET Movie Leaked Online

Surya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan also known as ET is an action thriller written and directed by Pandiraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film has Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Vinay Rai in lead roles. The music is composed by D. Imman. The film's story revolves around how Kannabiran (Suriya), seeks justice for the crimes against women. ET is getting good response from the audience and opened to positive reception. The movie critics have rated ET movie 3.5/5.

Fans say that Suriya has nailed his character. According to talk on the social media platforms, the first half of the movie is crisp and the second half is seems dragged. But the dialogues are said to be strong with a social message.

In a latest development, we hear that Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been leaked on several piracy websites for free streaming. Surya fans are trolling those websites and reporting it to the Etharkkum Thunindhavan makers and cyber cells. Do watch Etharkkum Thunindhavan only on the big screen.