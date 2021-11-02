Suriya, Jyothika Help Irular Community

South Indian actors Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment through its Agaram Foundation has donated a total of Rs. 1 Crore towards the welfare of Irula Tribe. A cheque for the amount was presented by Suriya and Jyothika and the 2D team to Justice Chandru and members of the Pazhangudi Irular Education Trust in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

2D Entertainment took to its Instagram and shared a pic with caption, "Rs 1Cr was donated towards the welfare of the Irula Tribe, by @actorsuriya Sir & @jyotika Ma’am on behalf of 2D in the presence of our Hon'ble Chief Minister of TN @mkstalin the cheque was handed over to Justice K. Chandru (Retd) & members of Pazhangudi Irula Trust."

On the professional front, Suriya's Jai Bhim was released on Prime Video on November 2. Jai Bhim was helmed by journalist-turned-filmmaker Gnanavel and the story of the film is based on a real-life case handled by Justice Chandru as a lawyer. The movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film, Jai Bhim is getting good reviews. Here are the tweets.

#JaiBhim: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½



HARD-HITTING



Hats off to @suriya_offl for not only selecting this script but acing it with top notch performance is commendable. Fantabulous direction by @tjgnan. BGM from @RSeanRoldan has made this movie even more impactful. WATCH IT. @2D_ENTPVTLTD — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 2, 2021

#JaiBhim @Suriya_offl: No forced romance, no song-dance, no stunts, no needless heroism! Nadippin Nayagan is 100% the Kadhaiyin Nayagan here. Immense maturity shown by the star actor to let the story take prominence and play within its boundaries! Wonderful to watch👌👏 #Suriya pic.twitter.com/Dmq5LRaDOd — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 1, 2021