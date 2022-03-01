‘The name’s Bond, James Bond’. Five iconic words, one iconic franchise and one highly-adored secret agent. Be it us, our parents or grandparents, generations have been in awe of 007 and the movies that have delighted us for decades. With No Time to Die streaming on March 4, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video, in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, fans across the world are at their excited best to see Daniel Craig pack a punch, for the final time as James Bond. While we don’t know who could fill in his shoes in the next Bond movie, here are five fabulous actors from the South who certainly wouldn’t look out of place.

Suriya Sivakumar

Known for doing some phenomenal roles in some mind-blowing movies with a strong social message, Suriya is one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry. Known to leave the audience in a trance with his magnetic screen presence, one can completely visualize Suriya wearing that iconic black and white tux and saying, Bond… James Bond. There will be cheering and whistles right from start to end if he plays the role as 007 and it will be interesting to watch him fight in the typical Bond style.

Allu Arjun

One of the most-talented actors in India, Allu or now more famously known as Pushpa, is no less than a chameleon when it comes to essaying versatile roles. Along with his dialogue delivery that leaves us fixed to the screen, the actor can burn the dance floor with his moves. Seeing him as James Bond will be an interesting and unique experience for his fans as Arjun is always seen playing a man with a long beard, loose T-shirts and baggy jeans. So, stepping into a completely new appearance, that too James Bond, will be something different, and exciting, that will leave viewers and fans at the edge of their seat.

Prabhas

Known across the world as Baahubali for his role in multiple films and being a versatile actor, Prabhas as 007 will surely make the audience go crazy with excitement. One can already visualize him nailing each of the power-packed dialogues, expressions and thrilling action scenes. The common thread between all the actors who have played the role of Bond and Prabhas is that they give the audience ample amount of time in between the dialogues to read what’s in between the lines via their facial expressions. Rest assured that Prabhas as James Bond will be an absolute scene stealer.

Prabhas

Known across the world as Baahubali for his role in multiple films and being a versatile actor, Prabhas as 007 will surely make the audience go crazy with excitement. One can already visualize him nailing each of the power-packed dialogues, expressions and thrilling action scenes. The common thread between all the actors who have played the role of Bond and Prabhas is that they give the audience ample amount of time in between the dialogues to read what’s in between the lines via their facial expressions. Rest assured that Prabhas as James Bond will be an absolute scene stealer.

Rana Daggubati

Donning the hats of an actor and producer, Rana has become a national sensation who has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. Seeing him play the role of Bond, unlike his other characters, will be a different experience for the audience. They might just start adoring him not for his negative roles, but for being a secret agent that we can’t get enough of.