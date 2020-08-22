The sudden death of the young and talented actor in Hindi cinema, Sushant Singh Rajput came as a big shock to not only the filmy buffs, his fans but also to everyone in the country. He committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on June 14th, 2020. Most of the fans and filmy lovers are unable to digest the death news of Bollywood super talented hero.

Recently, Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina came up with a heart-touching post for the 'Dil Bechara' hero. Raina shared a throwback photo on his Twitter and tweeted as, "It still hurts my brother but I know the truth will prevail." Here is the tweet.

It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/x7DsUiPT5P — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 19, 2020

In the photo, one could see Sushanth wearing a red cap, posing with Raina. Decoding it, the photo was taken around the time when Sushant was working for the flick 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Speaking of Raina, he made the big announcement of his international retirement just minutes after MS Dhoni took the call on August 15th. Currently, Raina and Dhoni were attending a six-day training camp in Chennai ahead of the IPL.

The death of the 'Kai Po Che' star has led to a volley of controversies, which involved the Mumbai police, Bihar police, Enforcement Directorate as well as the CBI probing the untimely death.