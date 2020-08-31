Producer Suresh Babu doesn't want to join the rush that several producers have been showing to start shoots. Naga Chaitanya's Love Story team announced to start shoot in a safe bubble environment in a studio with everyone from cast & Crew, staying at the place.

Akkineni Nagarjuna officially announced on his birthday that he will start working from August 31st on his film, Wild Dog and from 6th September he will join Bigg Boss 4 sets too.

Wild Dog team have cautiously planned a long schedule in Hyderabad and even dropped International travel plans suggest reports. The release of the film will depend on Government giving permission to open theatres.

On the other hand, even though his family a f friends seem to start working on their projects, Suresh Babu seems to have decided to wait for some more time - two months minimum to be precise.

He said in an interview that their film, Naarappa has to can big action sequences with minimum 150 members on sets and that cannot happen with latest regulations in place. Also, he said that it would be huge risk for any producer to take up with Covid cases rising all the time.

He commented that producers have to take responsibility for every person's life on sets and it is not advisable in the current situation. He might wait till December to start his film shoots and he hopes a vaccine will be available by January end.