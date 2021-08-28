Surekha Vani in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been making headlines for quite some time. Fans are awaiting the return of their favorite reality show. As we all know, the show will premiere on Star Maa on September 5 at 6 p.m. Host and Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna featured in promotional videos for the show.

The makers have not yet revealed the names of the celebrities that are going to enter Bigg Boss this season, but the names include Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, and Lahari Shari. Apart from that, we also have Anchor Varshini, Jabardasth Priyanka, Deepak Saroj, and few other names on the list.

Along with this, one more name made the headlines recently. Actress and Comedian Surekha Vani made headlines after someone speculated her entry into Bigg Boss 5. She reacted to a post on Instagram and said that she will not be participating in Bigg Boss. “Not at all going to BB5. Itz a fake news guys. Please don’t encourage such rumors,” she wrote.

Soon after replying to this, she deleted her post from the social media app. This left her fans wondering the reason as to why she deleted it. Was it because she was actually entering the house when the new season starts. We will know when Bigg Boss 5 starts airing.