Superstar Singer 2 Winner Cash Prize

Curtains came down on Kids—Superstar Singer 2, the singing reality show on Sony Entertainment. The top six contestants who took part in the grand finale round are Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj, and Sayisha Gupta. It was tough for the judges to declare the winner and runner-up of the show as all the finalists gave a mind-blowing performance.

Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali finally declared Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur as the season's winner. Mohammad Faiz lifted the coveted Superstar Singer 2 trophy and bagged a Rs 15 lakh cheque.

Mohammad Faiz's spellbinding performances impressed the audience. Faiz won a special place in the judges' hearts and with his first performance of the song Khamoshiyan in the audition round. Faiz never looked back after that, as his beautiful voice wowed the judges, audience, and all of the famous guests.

Judge Himesh Reshammiya gave him the title of India's young singing sensation, as well as his first ever singing break - Merre Liye. Faiz also got an opportunity as a playback singer