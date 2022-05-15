Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Amasses 61.54 Cr Share In 3 Days In AP, TS

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata takes box office by storm in all the centres. Given the film has elements for families, fans, masses and youth, it is doing exceptional business.

Interestingly, the film’s collections are much bigger on day three compared to the box office numbers on day two. The movie minted 11.64 Cr share on Friday, wherein the Saturday share in AP and TS is 13.01 Cr. Overall, the movie amassed 61.54 Cr share for three days in AP and TS.

The Parasuram directorial is unstoppable in overseas as well. As of now, the movie grossed $1.8 Million and will reach $2 Million mark by Sunday. This is turning out to be one of the all-time grossers in Tollywood.