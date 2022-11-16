The late superstar Krishna will be cremated today with full state honours today. The veteran actor died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Krishna's mortal remains were first brought to his Nanakaramguda residence for family members and celebrities to pay their last respects. His body was then shifted to Padmalaya Studios on Wednesday for fans and the public to pay homage to the late actor.

Pictures of Mahesh Babu holding back his tears when he was greeted by people and fans were truly heartwrenching. His daughter Sitara and son Gautam were also seen paying their last respect to their grandfather.

The funeral of the Telugu actor will take place at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills. Thousand of fans and followers thronged the studios to catch a last glimpse of the legendary actor Krishna.

