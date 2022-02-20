Superstar Krishna Launches Sharan Kumar's Mr Kiing First Look

A member of the family of Guinness Book of World Records holder Vijaya Nirmala is entering the film industry. The legendary actress and filmmaker’s brother’s own grandson Sharan Kumar is debuting as a hero.

The film titled Mr King is being directed by first timer Sasidhar Chavaly and produced by BN Rao under the banner of Hanvika Creations, while Baby Hanvika presents it. Today, superstar Krishna has launched first look poster of Mr King and also wished Sharan all the luck.

Mr King’s first look poster presents Sharan Kumar in a massy look with long hair and beard. The intriguing first look poster also shows elements like helicopter, windmills etc.

Nishkala and Urvi Singh are the leading ladies opposite Sharan Kumar in Mr King that also features some noted actors such as Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, SS Kanchi etc.

Melody brahma Manisharma scores music for the film, while Tanveer Anzum cranks the camera. Ravi Kiran Chavali is the co-producer.

As announced by the makers, Mr King will arrive in theatres in 2022.

Cast: Sharan Kumar, Nishkala, Urvi Singh, Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, SS Kanchi, Swetha Pragatur, iDream Anjali, Srinivas Goud, Mirchi Kiran, Jabardasth Phani, Roshan Reddy, Rajkumar Samarthi and Srinidhi Guduru.

Technical Crew:

Story & Direction: Sasidhar Chavaly

Producer: BN Rao

Banner: Hanvika Creations

Presents: Baby Hanvika

Music Director: Manisharma

Cinematographer: Tanveer Anzum

Lyrics: Bhaskarabhatla, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kadali

Co-Producer: Ravi Kiran Chavali

Choreographer: Bhupathi Raja

Publicity Designer: Sivam C Kabalian

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Costume Designer: Kavya Kantamani & Rajasree Ramaneni