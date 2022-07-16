SuperStar Aamir Khan organises a ‘MEGA’ preview of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for Megastar Chiranjeev

All India SuperStar Aamir Khan and Mega Star Chiranjeevi both share great respect for each other and their friendship goes back many years.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is SuperStar Aamir Khan’s latest and one of the most highly anticipated Indian films in recent times. Laal Singh Chadha features Kareena Kapoor as the female lead and Naga Chaitanya in a very special role. Directed by Advait Chandan and Produced by Aamir Khan Productions & Viacom 18 Studios, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is scheduled for 11th August release across the world.

Now Aamir Khan has organised a special preview, the very first show of his prestigious project for his dear friend, Megastar Chiranjeevi and his select guests from the Telugu film Industry and the Megastar was only too delighted at this gesture.

The exclusive preview has taken place in Hyderabad earlier this week, at Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Hyderabad residence.The specials guests for the preview included King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, who also did a very special role in the film and Ace Directors SS.Rajamouli, Sukumar.

The MegaStar and all the attendees at the special preview are exhilarated about Aamir Khan’s passion project. For more exciting details on this, watch this space.