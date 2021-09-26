Super Singer 8 Tamil Winner Leaked, Check Who

The popular Tamil reality show, Super Singer season 8 has a large fan base among the Tamil audience. This show is all set to telecast its finale on September 26. The super six finalists of Super Singer 8 are Abilash, Bharath, Anu, Muthu Sirpi, Sridhar Sena, and Manasi.

As per our sources, the winner will be announced based on the voting of the audience.

The finale episode is going to be live on Sunday and will continue for around six hours starting from 3 PM. Besides the judges Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, and SPB Charan, music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander will be attending the show as chief guest and will be presenting the title to the winner of the season.

In yesterday’s episode, the super singer pre-finale, leading composer, and actor Hip Hop Adi was the special guest and entertained the audience. In today’s finale, many more musicians and singers, including K.S. Chithra, Malgudi Subha, Ananth Vaidhyanathan, and Kalpana will also grace the show as chief guests.

According to industry sources, Sridhar Sena has got the highest number of votes and will be the winner of Super Singer season 8.

However, as there is no official confirmation we have to watch the live episode to know who will take home the trophy of this season.

