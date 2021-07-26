Sunny Leone Demanded Rs. 50 Lakh For Pushpa Item Song?

'Pushpa' is a much-awaited movie in Tollywood starring stylish star Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of a lorry driver in 'Pushpa', which is set to release in other languages, including Telugu.

Rashmika Mandanna plays a village girl in the movie. There will be a super special song in 'Pushpa' which has a storyline about red sandalwood smuggling in Rayalaseema and Seshachalam forests. Sunny Leone has been offered the chance to shake a leg for a special song of the film 'Pushpa' with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

‘Pushpa’ film crew has already had a round of talks with Sunny Leone about doing the item song, it is learned. Do you know how much Sunny Leone demanded to dance in the item song of the movie 'Pushpa'? According to reports, actress Sunny Leone asked for Rs 50 lakh as remuneration for appearing in a special item song of the film 'Pushpa'. The other choices seem to be Disha Patani or Nora Fatehi.

Earlier, the film crew made an offer to Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone has starred in item songs of many language films including Kannada movies 'DK', 'Love You, Alia'. It remains to be seen whether if Sunny Leone will also appear in 'Pushpa'. Sukumar directed 'Pushpa' has a large cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj among others.