Director Anil Ravipudi is just five films old in Tollywood but he has become one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Telugu film industry ever since Mahesh Babu featured ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. He has worked with Tollywood's top actors like Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh and Ravi Teja and became a sensational director in the hearts of the Telugu audience.

A while back, he has announced that he is working on a sequel of ‘F2’ . Here comes the latest update from the reliable sources that comedian Sunil has been roped in to play an important role in the film. When makers went to narrate the script to Sunil and the latter gave a nod to the film, as he is very much impressed with his role in the film, as per the sources. Sunil is the latest edition to Anil Ravipudi’s F3.

The film will be produced by Dil Raju and the music is going to be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The principal shooting of the film is to begin by the end of this year. Victory Venkatesh will be joining the sets as Varun Tej is busy with boxing drama. Varun Tej is expected to join the sets by the early next year. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.