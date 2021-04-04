After a long wait, cinephiles fans of Kollywood actor Karthi fans are on cloud nine as they celebrate the stupendous success of the latest Tamil release Sulthan. The movie is making history at the box office. The action-packed entertainer is being dubbed as one of his career bests. Sulthan collections are steady at the box office. The Karthi movie has bagged Rs 3.5 crore in Tamilnadu and a total collection of Rs 8.5 crore in two days, as per trade pundits. The collections are rising and expected to reach Rs 12 crore over the weekend.

Sulthan, a action-packed drama is Karthi's first film this year and the film is creating new records in Tamilnadu. After Vijay’s Master, Sulthan is the second biggest movie running to packed houses and raking in substantial moolah. The audience response and reviews are fairly positive. If the movie runs long without any corona restrictions, Sulthan will sure help the distributors who are cash strapped following COVID lockdown.

Here's a look at Sulthan box office records:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 8.50 crore plus

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 4.50 crore

Kerala: Rs 47 lakh

Karnataka: Rs 48 lakh

Sulthan marks the Kollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna.