Stylish star Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of his last movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’. He has teamed up with Sukumar for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa’. The latest buzz is that Sukumar is looking forward to complete 50 percent of the shoot by the end of this year.

Allu Arjun and the film crew will resume the shooting in the second week of October. According to the sources, Sukumar is believed to have been planning 40 days schedule in one location and is likely to wrap up 50 percent of the film shooting.

Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver and the film is set in the backdrop of smuggling of red sandalwood. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster and it was loved by all. The poster hinted that Allu Arjun is set to play a challenging role in the film.

Allu Arjun fans are desperately waiting to watch the film on big screens. Rashmika will be seen playing as the female lead in the movie, Pushpa. Mythri Movie Makers who had previously bankrolled Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam, Chitralahari, and Nani’s Gang Leader is going to produce Pushpa as well.