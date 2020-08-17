Sukumar has a habit of packaging his films with all commercial elements but in his own style. He entered into Film Industry, 16 years ago and did only 7 films but each one had a hit audio and 6 of them have hit special songs.

A ante Amalapuram from Arya showcased his fascination for Special songs and he managed to inspire Devi Sri Prasad enough to come up with Jil Jil Jigelu Rani, Ringa Ringa kind off huge hit item numbers. Arya 2, Jagadam did not become hits but the special songs have a special place in the hearts of the Telugu people.

In fact, Devi Sri Prasad remixed his own item number tunes to create sensational numbers in other languages too. Dinka Chika Dinka Chika from Salman Khan's Ready, was composed by DSP, himself.

So, Sukku doesn't want to lose his uniqueness again in Pushpa and Devi Sri Prasad has come up with a good tune, say sources. According to them, the director wants to rope in Shraddha Kapoor to appear in the song. The team have thought about Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela for the song before. Even Pooja Hegde was considered.

Let's see who will actually appear in this new Allu Arjun film and rock the dance floor with him. Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the leading lady in the film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.