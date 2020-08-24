Sukumar has been waiting from last December to start the shooting of his next film Pushpa. He officially had to wait for 2 years since his Rangasthalam release to start his next film. Allu Arjun is also eagerly waiting to start his work.

Now, he has come up with plans to shoot the film in "local" forests and he wants to wait for rainy season to subside, before he launches the shoot. He wants to be 100% sure about safety of his cast and crew.

Mythri Movie Makers, the producers have given him full control over the project and they are ready to wait for some more days, if that is the case.

After thinking about starting the shoot in Kerala and then shifting to Thailand for lush green forests, Sukumar had to take a step back due to pandemic.

He started thinking about Vikarabad forests but finally he found feasible locations that match his imagination in Mahabubnagar, Telagana. As governments have imposed strong restrictions on visitors at sets, he hopes to shoot at peace with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, even in Telugu states. More details will be revealed soon.