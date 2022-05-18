Sukumar Credits Dr Rajsekhar for Entry Into Film Industry

"If I could bounce back from the death bed and do this film, it is only because of your blessings. Just as you made me do this film, give us money by watching this movie," said hero Rajasekhar at the pre-release event of his May 20th release 'Shekar'. The event was attended by director Sukumar as the chief guest. 'Zombie Reddy' maker Prasanth Varma, lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, Producers Council General Secretary Prasanna Kumar, actor Samuthirakani, director Vijay Bhaskar, hero Raj Tarun, comedian Shiva Reddy, producer Raj Kandukuri, hero Shiva Kandukuri, 'Colour Photo' director Sandeep Raj, producer Ramasatyanarayana, 'Dorasani' director Mahendra, director Gnana Sagar, and the unit of 'Shekar' were also present.

Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajashekar, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas have joined hands to produce it on Pegasus Cinecorp, Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, and Tripura Creations. 'Shekar' is presented by Vankayalapati Murali Krishna. Come May 20, 'Shekar' is going to be released overseas by Srujan Yarabolu.

Speaking on the occasion, successful filmmaker Sukumar said, "I have a special experience in life with Rajasekhar garu's filmography. He did super hit movies like Ahuthi, Agraham, Thalambralu, Magadu, Ankusham and I became a big fan of his. Cinema as an art form started making sense to me. It gave me the confidence that I can do movies. When I started imitating Rajasekhar garu, I became famous in the village. It would not be an exaggeration to say that he is the prime reason for my entering the film industry. I thank him for being such an inspiration. It's commendable that he has allowed his two daughters to enter the film industry when the norm is otherwise in the film industry. Jeevitha garu is a hard worker. She has been looking after her family and also directed 'Shekar'. This film must become a blockbuster for her. Ramajogayya Sastry garu has penned amazing lyrics. Anup Rubens remains the same humble person even after so many hits. Everyone should watch 'Shekar' on May 20."

Actor Rajasekhar said that he was very happy that Sukumar and Samuthirakani attended the event. He recalled the days when he was down with a severe Covid-19 infection. "I was on the death bed. It's because of your blessings that I am here. My fans and well-wishers should now bless my film like they wished me a speedy recovery when I was hospitalized. If you like 'Shekar', convey the talk to others. Only then can we and the film industry can thrive. More than me, Jeevitha has worked really hard on 'Shekar'. You will know it when you watch the movie. My daughters helped her a great deal during the post-production phase. Anup's music has made 'Shekar' all the more popular. The heroines, other artists and technicians have done a great job. 'Shekar' will connect with one and all."

Director Jeevitha Rajasekhar said, "I am like everybody else. I have had my share of struggles all my life. I have never been unfair to anybody in life. I have helped others whenever possible. Likewise, I have received others' help. It gives us strength today that the people I had invited are here today to bless our movie. Cooperation and support will make the world a better place. There is a narrative that people are watching small movies only on OTT these days. Let me say that 'Shekar' is a very good movie. The Telugu audience have always supported good movies. I hope they bless 'Shekar'. We are not hiking the ticket rates for our movie. Government-mandated rates will remain for 'Shekar'. Distributors have already been asked to implement the direction. That way, the ticket rates for 'Shekar' are affordable. I request you all to watch our movie in theatres on May 20."

Director Prasanth Varma said, "Rajasekhar garu and his family think only about cinema all the time. I hope this film becomes a big hit for them."

Director Vijay Bhaskar unveiled a dialogue promo. He said, "This content-based movie should become a massive hit."

Actor Samuthirakani said, "I am inspired by Rajasekhar garu's films in portraying the cop character. I am very happy to be sharing the stage with him today."

Music director Anup Rubens said, "This is a very personal movie to me. I have journeyed for long with Jeevitha garu's family for 'Shekar'."

Actress Shivani Rajasekhar began her speech by thanking the guests. She praised Anup's music and the cinematographer's visuals. She also thanked the producers on the occasion, and recalled the tough days when her father was down with a severe Covid infection. "When the doctors said that my father might have to be put on a ventilator at any time, some people commented that my horoscope is jinxed. When others were passing insensitive comments, my father stood by me. I am blessed to have such amazing parents in my life. 'Shekar' must become a big hit!" She also spoke of how her father, after recovering from Covid-19, built his physique with sheer grit and determination.

Actress Shivathmika Rajasekhar said, "Thanks to every single artist and technician, our film has come out really well. May there be the audiences' blessings on our movie this May 20."

'Dorasani' director Mahendra said, "I really like Rajasekhar garu. He and his family have worked really hard on 'Shekar'. I hope this film becomes a big hit."

Hero Raj Tarun said, "No matter what is his age, Rajasekhar garu is looking young with the white beard."

Director Gnana Sagar said, "I am turning teary-eyed listening to the songs from 'Shekar'. I hope Rajasekhar garu's performance is going to leave us in a trance."

Actor Bharani Shankar said, "Rajasekhar garu's performance is amazing. It has been a wonderful journey working with him. Anup's songs are enlivening. The audience are going to enjoy our banter on the big screen."

Cinematographer Mallikarjuna said, "It was an unexpected offer to work as a cinematographer on 'Shekar'. The credit goes to Jeevitha garu."

Actor Sameer said, "I am curious about watching 'Shekar'. I want to say that 'Shekar' is going to be a sure-fire hit this May 20. Jeevitha garu encouraged me on the sets."

Actor Ravi Varma said, "We are as confident about 'Shekar' becoming a hit as we were on Day One of the project. You will find a number of shades in 'Shekar'."

Producer Prasanna Kumar said, "In 'Simha Raasi', Rajasekhar garu gave a subtle performance. He is equally natural in 'Shekar'. Jeevitha garu and Rajasekhar garu have worked really hard on 'Shekar'."

Actor Shiva Reddy said, "Rajasekhar garu's family is always the first to react when issues crop up. 'Shekar' should become a big hit for the nice family."

Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry said, "We are witnessing content-based movies in Telugu these days. 'Shekar' too is high on content. I have penned three songs in the movie. The audience's response has been great."

Heroines Muskaan and Aathmeeya said that they were excited about the movie. They thanked director Jeevitha and the entire team.

Producer Raj Kandukuri said, "The story and technical values are rich in 'Shekar'. The entire family was dedicated while doing the film." He also appreciated director Jeevitha and wished that she does many more movies.

Shiva Kandukuri said, "Rajasekhar garu's look is extraordinary. The trailer and songs are amazing."

Cast and Crew:

Dr. Rajashekar, Prakash Raj, Shivani Rajasekhar, Aathmeeya Rajan, 'George Reddy' fame Muskaan Kubchandhani, Abhinav Gomatam, Kannada Kishore, Sameer, Bharani, Ravi Varma, Shravan Raghavendra and others are the principal cast.

PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media); Digital Partner: Ticket Factory; Art Direction: Sampath; Writer: Lakshmi Bhupala; Cinematographer: Mallikarjun Naragani; Music Director: Anup Rubens; Producers: Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajashekar, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Boggaram Venkata Srinivas; Screenplay, Direction: Jeevitha Rajashekar