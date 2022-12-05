Suku Purvaj Announces His Third Film A Masterpiece

Talented director Suku Purvaj is making a name for himself in Tollywood with his best content-oriented films like "Shukra" and "Matarani Maunamidi". Both these films were commercially successful and caught the audience's attention.

Interestingly, this young talented director has recently started his third film "A Masterpiece". Being bankrolled by Kandragula Srikanth under the banner of Cinema Bandi Productions, this film is said to have a superhero backdrop.

Ahead of the film's release, the movie's first look poster and title were announced on Sunday. Going with the pre-look, same as the last two films of this director, it looks like this film is also going to have some unique content and presentation.

'Life is a masterpiece that you create, you are a masterpiece. But who are you? Welcome to the world of a superhero Mr. A'... was quoted about the film, during this announcement. This caption itself is evoking great excitement among movie buffs.

The film is currently under pre-production work and the details of the actors and technicians of this film will be announced soon.