Sudeepa, the inmate of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, rose to fame with Venkatesh’s Nuvvu Naku Nachav. Last week, she was nominated for elimination this weekend.

According to reports, Sudeepa is going to get eliminated from the show this week. Her exit is a done thing.

Sudeepa’s elimination would be aired on Sunday. She got the least votes compared to the other contestants.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to show the exit door to her in tomorrow’s episode.