October 16, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his birthday. Patnaik turned 76 on Sunday. YS Jagan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Warm birthday greetings and best wishes to Honourable Odisha CM Sri Naveen Patnaik ji. May God bless him with good health and long life." Many political leaders wished Naveen Patnaik on his birthday.