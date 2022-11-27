Successful Director Hanu Raghavapudi Launched The Teaser Of 'Rebels of Thupakulagudem'

The audience’s views have changed after Corona. The perspective of watching movies has changed. Whether it's a small or a big movie, if the content is good, and if the concept is new, people are coming to the theatres and lending their support. Under these circumstances, a film titled Rebels of Thupakulagudem is gearing up for release. Jaideep Vishnu is directing this movie under the banner of Vaaradhi Creations Pvt Ltd.

Santosh Murarikar has provided the story for this movie being made with forty new actors like Praveen Kandela, Shrikant Rathod, Jaiyetri Makana, and Shivram Reddy. Successful director Hanu Raghavapudi launched the teaser of this movie. After watching the teaser, he heaped praises and wished the team all the best.

This 2.29-minute-long teaser has increased interest on the film. The teaser that starts with the dialogue 'Naa Peru Kumar… Idi Naa Ooru... Veyyi Abaddalu Adainaa Oka Pelli Cheyamannaru… Kanee Manam Adindi Vande,” has created curiosity among all. The dialogues- 'Vanda Mandi Bara Bar, Vanda Mandini Choopinchali…’ ‘Anna Idantha Nijamgaa Aithadaa…' 'Aithadi Em Kavalno Ade Aithadi…’ ‘Ee Pani Okkade Cheyagaladu Sir… Ayithe Idantha Meeku Thelise Jaruguthundaa?’ unfolds the story.

The team has cut the teaser of the movie in a way to raise these interesting questions. 'What is actually happening? What are those hundred lies? What did those hundred people do? What is happening in Thupakulagudem?' Sreekanth Arpula's camera work looks amazing in this teaser. Mani Sharma, who has composed music for many blockbuster films, has worked on this film and his re-recording work became a special attraction in the teaser. Jaideep Vishnu who is the director and editor of the movie showed his expertise in the teaser cut.

Currently, the post-production activities of this movie are in the final stages. After completing all the remaining works, the film is planned for its theatrical release on January 26 next year, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Technical team

Editor & Director: Jaideep Vishnu

Banner: Vaaradhi Creations Pvt Ltd

Music: Mani Sharma

DOP: Sreekanth Arpula

Marketing Company : Black Space Projects

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni