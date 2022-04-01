Subscribe to Aha to Win Pawan Kalyan's Bike in Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is currently streaming on aha and the OTT platform has recently launched a contest to win the bike Pavan Kalyan has used in the film. Audience who subscribe to aha before April 15th, 2022 will get a chance to win the bike Pavan Kalyan has used in the film Bheemla Nayak. The music director of Bheemla Nayak; S Thaman in a recent video launched by aha announced that anyone who subscribes to aha’s annual subscription from now onwards until April 15th 2022 will get a chance to win the Bheemla Nayak’s bike from the film.

Regarding these promotions, the Bullet bike used by Pavan Kalyan in the film is currently doing a multi city tour across Andhra and Telangana. It has been in Khammam and Rajamundry where where Pavan Kalyan fans welcomed it with a bike rallies. It later reached Kothagudam and Vijayanagaram too.

On the evening of Wednesday the bike reached Vizag where fans welcomed it with a huge bike rally in the city. Fans of Pavan Kalyan welcomed it wearing t-shirts with ‘Power Star’ written over them. They were riding their bikes around the aha’s cantor van which carried the the Bheemla Bike.

Bheemla Nayak is currently streaming now on aha, since the midnight of March 24. The Pavan Kalyan, Rana Daggupati and Nitya Menen starrer mass entertainer Bheemla Nayak is produced by Sitara Entertainment. With Bheemla Nayak, aha has announced 4K and Dolby 5.1 support for their connoisseur subscribers.

Bheemla Nayak is a fight between ego and self esteem. The film revolves around Bheemla Nayak ie., Pavan Kalyan who plays a a sub inspector and Danial Shekar played by Rana Dagguptati, an ex Hawaldar. Dany is caught red-handed by the police and excise department for carrying liquor in a prohibited zone. While Danny tries to escape the charges using his money and influence, Bheemla Nayak (Pawan Kalyan) the efficient police officer who is well known for his strong morals and values, registers a case and arrests. This incident snowballs into a battle of egos between Danny and Bheemla, as a result the never-ending rivalry between them.

