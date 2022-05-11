Style Tips From Sarkaru Vaari Paata Actor Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is a name that needs no introduction. He is the 'Prince' of Tollywood and he did not earn that name overnight. Born with a silver spoon, yet the Telugu actor worked hard to reach where he is today. It is his strong determination and passion for cinema which made him a 'Super Star'. Mahesh Babu is on the list of stars who sometimes steps into 'Do Not Enter' zone and wow the audience with his strong acting skills. Besides acting, the 'Athadu' hero also follows fashion. He keeps his look simple yet wins the hearts of not only his fans, but also others.

Mahesh Babu looks macho on the latest cover of Peacock Magazine. The actor has donned black coloured pants and teamed it up with a printed grey coloured shirt. He has upped his look by adding a blazer. He slips into studded shoes to make his walk more stylish. He poses for cameras with devil may care attitude. Mahesh Babu looks dashing in the picture and fans are loving every bit of it.

OMG! Doesn't Mahesh look stunning in this photo? He wears a grey coloured shirt to team up with matching pants while opting for a messy hairstyle.

Here comes one more stylish pic of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata hero. Wow is just one word that suits best for Mahesh Babu. He chose blue coloured pants and orange coloured full-sleeved shirt for the pre-release event of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He went with white coloured shoes.

Check out this simple, yet stylish look of Mahesh Babu. He slips into a blue coloured jeans teaming it with a violet coloured shirt. My dear Mahesh Babu fans, whoever wants to go on a date with your dear ones, can try this easy peasy look and you will definitely score brownie points on the fashion scale from your girl.

Another classy and cool look of the 'Pokiri' star. He wears a full-sleeved shirt and denim pants. Mahesh doesn't go overboard with his style. But he always manages to stand out.

Mahesh Babu is definitely a hunk in Tollywood, no denying that. On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is waiting for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata helmed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 12. Expectations are very high.

