Photos and a video of actress Sai Pallavi are currently going viral on social media for this special reason. Her elated fans are sparing no efforts in circulating them on the Internet. Sai Pallavi was recently spotted at the MAM college in Trichy, Kerala, where she appeared for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examination.

As you know, the talented actress completed her medical studies in 2016 from Tbilisi State Medical University of Georgia. But, she hasn’t registered herself as a medical practitioner. Those who do MBBS abroad will have to clear the FMGE examination to be eligible for practice in India.

Most of the students were pleasantly surprised to see the ‘Premam’ star in their midst on the college premises. Soon after knowing the reason for her presence there, they immediately jostled to take selfies with her. Although Sai Pallavi covered her face with a mask, some of the college students have identified her and asked for selfies.

As you all know, Sai Pallavi is a down-to-earth person and always encourages people to stay positive. In the video, she can be seen patiently posing for all the selfies that the students were clicking with her. Those who got a selfie moment with Sai Pallavi aren’t keeping themselves calm and they are sharing on their respective social media accounts.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Sai Pallavi has two films on her platter right now -- Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story and Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam. Just when she was shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, the pandemic brought the schedule to an abrupt end. And now following the unlock measures, the unit is expected to resume shooting shortly,. Said Pallavi is sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in this film.

It marks Sai Pallavi's second collaboration with Sekhar Kammula after the duo delivered a blockbuster hit in 'Fidaa' in 2017. It featured Varun Tej in the lead role. Ace producer Dil Raju produced the film. Watch this space for more updates.