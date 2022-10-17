Stray Kids Only Group to Debut Two Albums at No.1

K Pop fans, here is some good news for ya all. If you are among the STAY’s!, we have some interesting bit of news for you.

Stray Kids announced their new album MAXIDENT along with a music video for the title track, CASE 143 on October 7.

Ever since the announcement, fans can't wait to enjoy the album.

As per the latest on the Billboard 200 charts, MAXIDENT has debuted straight at No.1 on this week’s ranking. As per the data shared by Luminate (formerly MRC Data), the album earned a total of 117,000 equivalent album units during the week ending October 13.

The overall score was made up of 7,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which equates to 9.61 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week, and 110,000 traditional album sales, ranking it as the fourth-largest US sales week of any album released in 2022.

MAXIDENT is Stray Kids’ second album to debut at No.1 this year, 2022 as before this their previous mini-album; ODDINARY also topped the chart back in March.

