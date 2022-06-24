Is Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 The Last Season?

Just 10 days to go, millions of people worldwide will tune into Netflix to see Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2. The suspenseful climax for Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 kept netizens hooked to the series. Now, Part 2 is all set to drop on Friday, July 1. The makers have released the trailer of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 to hype our expectations.

The teaser shows a montage of what's to come, with Eleven insisting on assisting her numerous friends in taking out the villain Vecna and saving Hawkins from destruction. The highlight would be to see whether Eleven will regain her once- formidable powers to help her friends and defeat Vecna? As we all know, Part 2 will only have two episodes. So most of the people suspect that Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 might be the final season. But few say that there will definitely be season 5. Anyway, we should wait and watch for an official confirmation in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 .