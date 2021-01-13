STR's Eeswaran Release Postponed On OTT, Theatrical Release On Pongal

Silambarasan TR aka STR's upcoming movie, Eeswaran is going to hit the theatres on Pongal, (i.e) January 14th, 2021. Now, the interesting news is that the film is not only going to be released in theatres but it will also be released on OTT platforms on the same day.

Madhav Media which is producing the film, Eeswaran announced that they are going to release the film on OTT platform as well along with the theatres. They wrote, “Considering the request from TN theatre association & to ensure that the theater experience is not compromised, we had to take the unfortunate call to hold the release of #Eeswaran on @olyflix_ over PVOD. Hope TN Theatre Association supports us by increasing the no. of screens.”

Suseenthiran is the director of the movie. Nidhi Aggerwal is going to share screen space with Silambarasan TR. The release of the film on OTT platforms may affect the box office collections as piracy sites may get the original print.

So, the general secreatary of Tamil Nadu Theatres Association, Rohini Paneerselvam sent a message to theatres owners and it reads, "We heard an unfortunate news this evening, and after a discussion, we have come to the following decision. They have announced that they will releasing Eeswaran on OTT on the same day of its release. So, I sincerely request everyone to tell them that you do not have an intention to screen their film. This is a fight for our survival. If we agree to this, every film will take this route. They have said it is only in countries outside India, but even then, this will affect (business) in India. So, even if you have entered into an agreement, do not worry. The association will handle this. So, I request you to please tell them we won't cooperate."