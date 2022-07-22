Is This The Story of Vijay Deverkonda's Liger?

Vijay Devarakonda’s new film Liger trailer came out yesterday.

Fans are going crazy over the new trailer of Liger and say Puri-Deverakonda is a mass combo and the movie will be a feast for the audience.

Now, on the other hand, a meme is doing rounds on social media, which is being shared by a few actors too in the industry.

An account named Muralee Krushna Pokala has shared the possible plot of Liger on social media handles saying this would be the real story of Liger.

The memers have added funny poses of Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Devarakonda to the poster, urging the guy to write the full story and they can't wait read it.

The story predicted by the netizen on social media goes something like this...

Vijay Devarakonda is the son of Ramya Krishna and Mike Tyson. But the boxer leaves them and enters Hollywood. Then Ramya Krishna decides to make her son as a great fighter like Mike Tyson. Then Vijay comes to know the story and goes in search of his father. He fights with him and in the end, Vijay Deverakonda brings Ramya Krishna and Mike Tyson together.

(photo credits: Telugu memes)

Now, netizens who have read this are wondering if this is the real story of the movie. Wait till the movie hit theatres.

