The Story Behind Kacha Badam, Singer Biwan Badyakar

Is there any need to tell about the 'Kacha Badam' song? Obviously, a big no. The Kacha Badam peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar is now a celebrity. Many people and celebs have been dancing and making reels to Kacha Badam's song.

Recently, he went to a 5-star hotel in Kolkata and performed live for the audience. Listening to Bhuban Badyakar's song, people were dancing and clapping.

Kacha Badam was created by Bhuban to attract customers to sell peanuts in exchange for old, broken items. The video first went viral on all social media platforms and later it was released on YouTube by two Bengali rappers.

The original video of the newly discovered talent ! 😇 A humble peanut seller named Bhuban Badyakar, a resident of Birbhum district in West Bengal #BhubanBadyakar #KachaBadam pic.twitter.com/7h7Hp1SirT — Neha Sharma, IRAS (@NehaSharma0202) February 13, 2022

Speaking to ETimes, he said that, "The best part is I am not just a peanut seller now. People see me as a musician and this is a proud moment for not just me but also for my village. I experienced so many things in the past few weeks. I must admit sometimes the attention is leaving me in an awkward position. I am not used to this popularity. But I am happy and looking for a better future for my family with help of my music talent."