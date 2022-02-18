embed insta post

STING® PRESENTS AKSHAY KUMAR IN AN ELECTRIFYING NEW SUMMER CAMPAIGN

Brand Ambassador Akshay Kumar showcases Sting’s can-do energy

Hyderabad: PepsiCo India’s Sting® is all set to refresh the youth with an electrifying new summer campaign that is an extension of the brand’s ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting®’ mantra. Bringing a jolt of energy to entertain consumers, Sting® has unveiled a new TVC featuring brand ambassador and superstar Akshay Kumar. Sting® and Akshay Kumar together are all set to expand the brand’s footprint across the country, engage the youth and encourage audiences to maximize each moment of their lives with can-do energy.

The quirky film showcases Akshay Kumar in good spirits buying a bottle of Sting® in a market. The exchange at the shop is suddenly interrupted with a loud noise as the camera turns towards a larger-than-life Gorilla stomping its way towards the city. With chaos spreading and the public rushing to safety, a girl cheekily approaches Akshay amid the madness and requests him to click a photo of her with the Gorilla.

A sip of Sting® was all it took for the electrified Akshay Kumar to make the most of this moment by carrying her on his back and racing up to the top of the building in a bid to catch the Gorilla’s face in the picture. Impressed by Akshay’s energy and quick thinking, the girl ends up taking Akshay in the selfie with the Gorilla as he reiterates the ‘Energy Bole Toh Sting®’ messaging. The TVC hence encourages consumers to electrify their moment with the refreshing taste of Sting®.

Speaking about the launch of Sting’s new campaign, Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to unveil our first-ever TVC campaign with superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is an interesting and fun take on electrifying moments with the help of Sting's can-do attitude, and we are confident that it will resonate strongly with our younger consumers across the country."

Sharing his excitement on the new TVC launch, brand ambassador Akshay Kumar commented, “Sting's philosophy of electrifying life's regular moments is in line with my belief of seizing the day and living life to the fullest. This TVC is a playful and quirky representation of the ’Energy Bole Toh Sting’ mantra. It is a pleasure to join fans and I’m excited for them to see me in this quirky new avatar.”

The new Sting® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Sting® is available in small single serve packs in 200ml and 250ml and multi serve pack of 500 ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.