Star Maa Ready To Announce Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Official Launch Date This Week

Are you eager to know when Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will kickstart? Then you are on the right page. According to a source, Star Maa is planning to announce the official date of the show this week. As we said earlier, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will have a grand launch on September 5 and the shooting will take place on September 4. It appears that fans can't wait to watch the show. The contestants who are entering the glass house are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, VJ Sunny, Anee Master, Lahari Shaari, Sarayu, Maanas from Koilamma serial, and RJ Kajal.

As per reports, the shotlisted contestants have already been quarantined from today. The contestants will hand over their phones to the show organisers on September 4. Based on the rumoured contestants' list, we can say that viewers can look forward to some good content in season 5. Besides, there is also a buzz going around that season 5 will have no wild card entries and the makers have changed the rules for this season. However, it is worth mentioning here that social media platforms are flooded with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 talk. Let us wait and watch if Star Maa and Bigg Boss Telugu makers will meet the expectations of viewers. Stay tuned to the Sakhi Post for more details.