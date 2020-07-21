HYDERABAD: Star Maa has made an official announcement over the Bigg Boss Telugu Reality Show Season 4 on July 20. Star Maa released a special promo with Bigg Boss Season 4 logo in the official Twitter account. This announcement has put an end to all the doubts over the possibility of starting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the makers didn't make any announcement over the exact time and regarding the contestants of the upcoming Telugu Bigg Boss Season 4. It is good news for the Bigg Boss fans and audience who were eagerly waiting for the next season of this Telugu reality show.

Reports suggest that King Nagarjuna will be once again hosting Bigg Boss Telugu show, as the Bigg Boss Season 3 has become much successful and gained huge TRP ratings with hosting of Nagarjuna.

After the official announcement from Star Maa on Bigg Boss Season 4, everyone is eagerly waiting to know the details of the contestants and the host.

On the other hand, Star Maa has started set works for Bigg Boss Season 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, and the selection process of the contestants.

Around 250 crew member to work for Bigg Boss Season 4 by following stringent COVID-19 guidelines.

Star Maa to soon announce the production schedule, however, the pre-production activities have been started.